At the Nemours Eating Disorders Evaluation and Management Program, we see teenagers who pinpoint the onset of their eating disorder to comments made by well-intentioned doctors, coaches, or health teachers. It may happen when the primary care provider diagnoses an adolescent with obesity at a yearly check-up, or when the track coach comments “Your time might improve if you lose a little weight,” or when the health teacher has students measure their abdominal circumference in front of their classmates. While the goal is to promote health, the opposite often occurs.