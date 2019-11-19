This, however, is one of the items that residents of New Delhi, India need as they battle a smog crisis, which for the past 2 weeks has endangered the respiratory health of millions. Last week, the government ordered schools closed for a second time as a result of severely poor air quality. SAFAR, India’s pollution monitoring agency, advised everyone to close all their windows and avoid going outside. If people had to go outdoors, SAFAR recommended they wear N-95 or P-100 respirators. These are the kind of masks used on construction sites.