Today I still have some leakage but it’s held steady at a level deemed acceptable by my cardiologists. Electrocardiograms (EKGs), echocardiograms (ECOs), and stress tests are a routine part of my life, but I have had no complications (knock on wood). I played soccer, basketball and lacrosse throughout school and now I continue to stay physically active through my career as a yoga instructor and personal trainer. As an adolescent I was insecure about the lengthy scar down my chest. Now I embrace my scar and aim to educate others of the risk of heart disease, especially when your family does not have a history of it.