However, during the first surge, I realized that there was one aspect of this disease about which we still have much to learn – our own psychology. We have seen the coronavirus infect nearly all of the organ systems in the body, but how does the virus affect our thinking and behavior? How does it influence our basic decision-making such as whether or not to shake people’s hands or to attend social gatherings? Does it change common sense behaviors such as calling the ambulance and going to the emergency room when we experience chest pain, or performing CPR if a stranger walking down the street were to suddenly drop to the ground?