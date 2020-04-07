Yet, another group faces a critically high risk: healthcare workers. In Wuhan, health-care workers were more than three times as likely to become infected than others. Although the reason is still unclear, it is likely attributed to prolonged contact with the virus, in some cases without adequate personal protective equipment. Furthermore, being young does not seem to protect against the virulence of Covid-19 in the United States. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 40% of hospitalized patients were between ages 20 and 54, reflecting those of working professionals.