Following the end of the pandemic’s worst phases, it seems unlikely that the eight-hour, single-phase way of sleep will change dramatically anytime soon. However, within careful limits adhering to social distancing, many of us can further naturally synchronize our sleep with sunlight. We can find ways to exercise outside without being within six feet of others. We can work next to our sunlit windows, or right outside our homes, if possible. Furthermore, we can at least aim to gradually use our electronics less at night. Basking in sunlight all day and removing the influence of all artificial lights on our sleep is not feasible, especially with COVID-19, but we can try to reimagine from historical perspectives what our sleep schedules could eventually look like.