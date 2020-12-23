Can we really blame them? Maybe not, as adolescents’ brains are wired differently from those of older individuals. In middle and high school, they live their lives by the “personal fable”: the belief that they are special and unique and invulnerable to harm, so much so that none of life’s difficulties or problems will affect them regardless of their behavior. Real-life superheroes! I know this not only because it’s in the adolescent medicine textbooks, but also because I see it every day in my patients: They don’t use birth control as they believe “pregnancy won’t happen to me” and they don’t use condoms as they believe “I won’t get a sexually transmitted disease.” In the midst of a pandemic, my teenage patients are wearing their masks below their noses and telling me about social gatherings with their friends.