The wing with the patients who have COVID-19 is separate from the other parts of the nursing home. It is quiet and lonely. I walk into the room of my patient who is dying from COVID-19. Her family decided it would be best for her to remain here rather than be sent to the hospital. The curtains are drawn. I look around. On the wall is a picture of her husband. I took care of him before he passed away three years ago. There is also a drawing from one of her great grandchildren. I listen to my patient’s lungs. I hear gurgling, a sign her lungs are filling with fluid. The only other sound is the hum of the oxygen machine, easing her breathing. Morphine is helping as well. I stand quietly and close my eyes, then I leave; there are more patients to see.