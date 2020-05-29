The palliative care program grew from recognition that many nursing home patients might not want to go to hospitals and hospitals are not always the best place for them. For a frail elder, the strain of moving to a new facility can be a stress in itself. In a pandemic, nursing homes might need help clarifying what kind of care many residents would want. Palliative care specialists can help nursing homes provide the best supportive care and monitoring, such as making sure patients are getting enough fluids and watching for changes in oxygen levels or mental functioning. The program also provides virtual access to social workers and chaplains, who can help family members upset about not being able to visit as well as staff members struggling with impact of the pandemic. “The staff have bereavement needs and a lot of grief,” O’Connor said.