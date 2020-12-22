Stigma allows a disease to flourish. Initially, HIV was “the gay disease.” It was something that happened to someone else, the other, and it was considered their fault. We saw this at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The coronavirus was the “China virus,” someone else’s problem, someone else’s fault. As a result of the ongoing blame, some people still report being embarrassed when they test positive for COVID-19. When people are making racist comments, be a good bystander and call them on it. ACT UP was very successful during the HIV pandemic at creating attention-grabbing counter messages like, “Silence=Death.” The CDC has a current campaign that includes a pledge to speak up when you hear or see HIV stigma. We have seen some positive messaging with the current pandemic, like “Your mask protects me; my mask protects you,” but not nearly enough to address the stigma directly.