This is a bittersweet prediction for me to make. I was in private practice for more than 20 years (with seven partners) before we sold our practice. The impetus for this decision was the changing reimbursement by Medicare and other insurances. There are benefits to being part of a large health system such as enhanced income, access to more patients, and newer computer technology. But, I still miss the independence, lack of having a boss, and the ability to quickly respond to events that I no longer have as an employed physician in a large health system. My patients have verbalized how they miss the “mom and pop” warmth of our private practice. This is a warning that as practices become more corporate, there needs to be a continued focus to maintain the personal touch of medicine. That applies to all members of the team who work with patients.