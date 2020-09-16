Avoiding large crowds is important because it is difficult to maintain social distancing in such situations. The probability that one or more attendees in a group is infected is dependent on two factors: the size of the crowd and the prevalence of the disease. Because the disease prevalence in the United States is still unknown, selecting any number at which to cap group gatherings is arbitrary. Although there is no definable cap number, the important take-home point is that the potential for transmission will be directly proportional to the number of people in a gathering, and thus bigger is not better.