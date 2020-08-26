During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sunday scaries became a daily occurrence. Both patients and providers were dying, and the battlefield metaphor became all too real. To minimize exposure to the virus, our division limited the number of residents present in the hospital at the same time so I did not see my co-residents for months. I felt alone. In recent weeks, the hospital has slowly returned to full capacity, but things are far from normal. Temperature scans are now required for entry, and everyone wears a mask and stands six feet apart. Philadelphia has reopened from yellow to green, but inside I am still on red alert. We have regular seminars on resident wellness and I have access to meditation apps. They are appreciated, but I can’t roll out the yoga mat while on call. My resilience comes from my co-residents — every chime from a new text is a reminder that even at a distance, my squad always has my back.