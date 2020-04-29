4. If you are having tooth sensitivity — chewing, temperatures or spontaneously — do your best to avoid those tender areas. This also applies to those who have been warned about cracked or weak teeth. Now is not the time to be testing things out, so leave those peanut chews alone and quit nervously chomping on ice. That goes for acidic food and drinks too. (Put the lemon down and slowly back away.) If something is bothering you, follow this timeless advice: “If it hurts when you do [insert action here], do not do it.” Trauma to teeth and the discomfort that comes with it is often reversible, so pretend it is like a coughing neighbor and avoid it. See if you can get things to progress positively. A tincture of time can solve a lot of problems, especially if you are careful. This is especially important if you are currently in temporary crowns, in the process of having care completed, or have experienced frequent chipping or breaking of your natural teeth.