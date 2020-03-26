The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that kids ages 6 to 17 engage in 60 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity each day for maximum health and wellness. But how can we protect teens who won’t or can’t engage in exercise of that intensity? There are many teens who have disabilities or physical limitations that may restrict their ability to engage in regular exercise of moderate to high intensity, as well as many teens for whom regular vigorous exercise is just not their preferred activity. How can they be afforded the same protection against depression that vigorous physical activity affords?