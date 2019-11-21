There are three different types of diabetes that can affect pregnant women, and all types are increasing in incidence. By far, the most common is gestational diabetes, defined as glucose intolerance first noticed during pregnancy. Most women are diagnosed with this condition in the beginning of the third trimester, when they are screened by their obstetrician. Although some women require insulin treatment, the condition can be well-controlled with lifestyle changes alone, as medical nutritional therapy is the mainstay of treatment. The most common risk of uncontrolled gestational diabetes is a large baby, and a higher risk of C-section to avoid neonatal injury.