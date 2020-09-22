“Well, my brother-in-law has pancreatic cancer which all started with bloating and stomach cramps. Having witnessed his suffering, I’m absolutely terrified of getting it.” He told me that he was reluctant to bring this up because he would feel embarrassed if his worries were unfounded. I said that his concern was very understandable, and we spent a few minutes discussing pancreatic cancer and how the sudden onset of his symptoms and quick improvement did not raise for me any suspicions of cancer. These were probably the most important few minutes of his visit, and he left visibly relieved.