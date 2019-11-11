You can be a better doctor now if you are mindful that however minor you think the physical or emotional issues facing your patients are, the problem may be catastrophic to them. They need your undivided attention. Any problems are a significant event for the patients who have them. Really listen to their concerns or questions and address each one with patience, understanding, and accurate information. Be genuine, empathetic, and nonjudgmental, and your patients are far more likely to be open and honest with you.