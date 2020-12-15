The floodgates have opened, and an efficient triage system is essential. I sit at the nearest (“Wait! I’m already using that one”), at the nearest available computer and type my ID. Hanjas: Fragments of your first and last names melded together using a seemingly different rule for everyone. The screen is loading slowly, and I am frustrated already. My shoulders are tightening. I can feel my pulse quickening. How many minutes do I spend each day logging on and off at a computer?