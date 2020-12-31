During your visit, the clinician may involve you in the physical examination. Call from an open space where you are comfortable, and where you can be mobile. Become acquainted with your phone or laptop so you can move the camera, allowing the clinician to see. If you have a thermometer, a watch/timer or a pulse oximeter, record your vital signs ahead of the call. Share your temperature, your heart rate, your respiratory rate, and your blood pressure and oxygen if available. Have a flashlight ready in case we need to examine your throat, or your eyes. If a trusted partner, family member, or friend is with you, that person can be your assistant.