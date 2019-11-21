His self-diagnosis made sense. He had been spending more time than usual in a hot tub, occasionally submerged enough to get water in his right ear. The “swishing” sensation of water persisted for two days until his ear began to hurt. He figured it was swimmer’s ear, an infection in the outer ear, caused by bacteria that grow in a moist environment. The examining physician agreed, and the patient left for home with some ear drops, and instructions to avoid swimming or hot tubs for a week or so.