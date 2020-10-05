Nothing is written in stone, nor should it be. What we want and what is important to us evolve as we do. People are also very resilient and highly adaptable. For example, many of my patients initially think that having a long-term catheter in their bladder or a connection between their bowel and skin to drain stool would ruin their lives. And then they get used to it, and they figure out how to live their lives around it. We learn, we grow, we experience, and we change our minds.