Then the academic battle began. Steven Nissen, a cardiologist at the Cleveland Clinic, chair of STRENGTH’s executive committee and a man with many conflicts of interest of his own, argued that the difference between the studies was because they used a different placebo. In most studies, the drug being tested is compared directly to a placebo. In the STRENGTH trial, this placebo was corn oil, which is inert. In the REDUCE-IT trial, the placebo was mineral oil, which Nissen argued is pro-inflammatory. In other words, it is possible that the mineral oil worsened heart disease in the placebo group, thus magnifying the beneficial effect of fish oil.