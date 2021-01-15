Q: I heard foam rolling is good for recovery. What do I need to know before I buy one?
A: As many eager individuals begin a new workout routine to improve themselves for 2021, it’s important to keep in mind that a common reason people stop exercising is because they get injured or develop pain they can’t work through. Foam rolling can help prevent injury. But with so much information on the internet, it can be hard to determine how you should and shouldn’t start a foam rolling practice. Here are the five most common foam rolling myths:
1. All foam rollers are created equal.
This is not true. There are several different types of foam rollers, each having its own benefit. It is recommended that you have more than one foam roller, one that is less aggressive and smooth that you are able to tolerate on even your sorest days, and one that is aggressive with spikes in it that will break up knots in your muscles. Many people buy aggressive foam rollers to start and then wind up never using them because they get too sore from them.
2. It should feel good.
In the beginning, especially if you have never used a foam roller before, it may feel uncomfortable and even hurt a bit. You may bruise and may only be able to roll for a few seconds on a specific area. Eventually, your body will become used to it and you will find that your body will want to foam roll because it feels better when you do. Aim for 10 minutes a day to get your body comfortable with the sensation.
3. Avoid your IT band.
The IT band, located on the side of the leg from the hip to the knee, is one of the most essential areas to foam roll. This fibrous tissue can cause hip, knee, and low back pain and the best way to safely loosen it up is to foam roll. Remember that the more this area tightens up, the higher the likelihood that you will wind up with an injury.
4. Do not roll over your joints.
Healthy joints are safe to foam roll. However, if you have had recent surgery on the joint, have significant swelling in a joint, or easily dislocate your joints, practice with extreme caution.
5. Avoid your lower back.
The low back muscles can get extremely tight especially if you sit all day long. Rolling out the low back can help counteract a sedentary lifestyle. Use caution if you have had a recent surgery.
Even if you don’t exercise, it is important to keep your muscles healthy with a daily foam rolling program. If you are experiencing prolonged pain while foam rolling, that is a warning sign that you may be headed for injury. Consult a physical therapist or other health-care practitioner to have the painful area examined.
Heather Moore is the owner of Total Performance Physical Therapy in North Wales, Norristown, and Hatfield, Pa.