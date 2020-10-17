You should never walk barefoot. From the time you wake up until the time you go to bed you should be wearing a supportive sneaker. When you walk barefoot, or in unsupportive flat shoes such as flip flops, every time your foot hits the ground it stretches out the muscles that you are trying to keep from being inflamed. If you do not have support for the bottom of your foot, such as that provided by a sneaker, then you cannot allow the muscles to heal.