Dietary protein needs are higher in athletes than non-athletes. To repair and build muscle after training, athletes need to eat high quality protein rich foods, including the amino acid leucine, throughout the day. It is recommended for most elite athletes to eat about 20 to 40 grams of protein every three to four hours throughout the day. This can be met easily by eating, for example, 3 to 6 ounces of chicken; however, a vegan athlete will have to eat a larger amount of plant-based foods to meet their protein needs. For example, a salad with ½ cup chickpeas, ¼ cup nuts, vegetables and 6 ounces of tofu contains about 24 grams protein. Vegans need to balance their diets to include high-quality protein foods such as tofu, quinoa, buckwheat, amaranth, edamame, soymilk, and soy yogurt throughout the day to achieve their protein needs.