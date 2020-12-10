Someone can be a non-grandparent for childbearing reasons such as infertility, pregnancy loss and stillbirth. Non-childbearing reasons, such as when an adult child chooses to remain childless, is postponing childbearing indefinitely to pursue educational or career pursuits or has not been in a long-term relationship contributes to the number of non-grandparents. Adults whose only child dies prior to having children experience a double tragedy due to the loss of any future grandchildren. Someone who never had children, for whatever reason, may also experience grief and sorrow as their friends and family with children are now becoming grandparents. And even a grandparent can experience the grief and sorrow of a non-grandparent when their only grandchild dies or when estrangement occurs in families and ties to grandchildren are strained or severed entirely.