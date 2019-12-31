Often when people consume a food or drink that is perceived to be “healthier” for them, they tend to over-consume. While socializing with a drink or two is perfectly fine, overconsumption leads many to binge drink. This is when a woman consumes four or more alcoholic beverages, or a man consumes five or more, over a two- to three-hour period. It increases the risk of negative health effects, accidents, and injuries – not to mention increased risk of alcohol poisoning, which can be fatal.