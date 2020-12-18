No one should live in fear of being “outed.” It is even worse that health insurers may be the cause of this worry. Unfortunately, young adults who remain on their parents’ insurance in Pennsylvania have limited capacity to prevent their health information from being shared. These privacy concerns can lead to gaps in care, not only in the area of sexual health, but also in treating mental illness and substance abuse. We need to strengthen state and federal legislation to help young adults access the care they deserve.