3. Screening EKGs. A 12-lead electrocardiogram is a basic test that looks for an irregular heartbeat or silent heart attack if symptoms suggest there may be an issue, but it has not been shown to be especially helpful to screen for problems in asymptomatic people. Unless you have multiple risk factors for coronary artery disease (family history, high blood pressure, cholesterol, smoking, obesity), or need an EKG before an upcoming surgery, it has minimal utility. Many student athletes are screened with an EKG before participating in sports. Studies have shown this to be helpful, as it can pick up congenital abnormalities. But the downside is finding issues that will require more tests, potentially sidelining healthy young athletes.