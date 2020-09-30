Except for the fasting, this diet makes a lot of sense. It is based on science and is a little easier to follow than the classic Mediterranean diet. If you are a carnivore, it does mean giving up meat. The intermittent fasting may turn out to be helpful, but more research is needed before I would recommend this. My conclusion was reaffirmed by another article published this week, which showed no change in weight loss or other metabolic indicators, such as glucose, when time-restricted eating was directly compared with eating throughout the day. Instead, another approach may be to not eat any food after 8 p.m. and eliminate nighttime snacking. This would allow a relatively painless 10 to 12 hour fast every night, getting the benefit of reduced insulin levels and reduced intake of wasted nighttime calories.