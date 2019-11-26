A new trial has literally come to town, released Nov. 16 at the American Heart Association meetings in Philadelphia. This study is called ISCHEMIA, and it reaffirms the findings of earlier studies showing that coronary blockages, when stable, are treated just as well with the best of medications as they are with bypass surgery or coronary stents. It was a government-funded study, cutting down on industry bias, and conducted on more than 5,100 patients. It was led by researchers at NYU Langone Health and followed patients for more than three years, starting in 2012.