Identify abnormal patterns in behavior. When interacting with your loved one, be sure to identify any patterns of behavior that seem abnormal or out-of-place. Simple everyday routines might be overlooked — such as eating regularly, disposing of expired goods, or getting their daily exercise. If you are visiting with this family member in person, take note of their home environment. Do things seem clean or are they unkempt? Indicators can differ based on the situation, but missing steps in a daily routine — such as not taking the trash out or not collecting mail — can demonstrate a need for some additional support.