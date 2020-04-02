First, start with some compassion — for yourself and for your child or teen. Take a deep breath and accept that family life is just going to be more intense for a while. We are all doing the best we can to get by in an unprecedented time. Kids with and without ADHD are at home for reasons they may not fully understand and most feel sad, scared and angry. They’ve lost what’s familiar to them — daily routines, seeing friends, playing sports, participating in extracurriculars. For kids with ADHD who naturally struggle with impulse control and managing emotions, they’re likely to act out more than usual by refusing to cooperate or arguing with everyone about trivial issues. Like you, they’re stressed, but they haven’t yet developed the executive functioning skills needed to express their feelings appropriately and use effective problem-solving strategies.