There are some serious messages here but, like everything else in the pandemic, they are hard to align. On the one hand, it is interesting to an economist that the market can exert strong discipline here — if consumers are afraid, neither business owners looking for a return to positive income nor politicians desperate for something feel-good will prevail. One note of dissonance is that worker views and fears are probably going to be ignored here, at least those of lower-income workers. (In a previous post I proposed that their employers pay workers for testing and more for a positive test result.) On the other hand, the most strident off-key message is that even the boldest, gun-carrying protester should rationally want others who might be contagious to stay home. It would compound the foolishness if you wanted everyone including nursing home staff on an outing to join you on Opening Day at the ballpark.