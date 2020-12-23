In addition to the support of Brian’s House and Woods Services, this young man was fortunate to have several advocates in the court system and community members who took the time to understand his complex needs – and that jail was not the right setting for him. The existence of a specialized diversion court, the Mental Health Court, was also of great help in providing options besides jail. However, even this type of court is not typically equipped to handle the issues of people with intellectual disabilities with mental health challenges entering the criminal justice system.