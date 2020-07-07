In our own city, the search for solutions to the digital gap has been met by a lack of will by the largest internet providers in Philadelphia. As reported in the Inquirer, Philadelphia superintendent William R. Hite Jr. asked Comcast and other internet providers to open their Wi-Fi networks so that all Philadelphia public school students could learn online through the recently provided 81,000 Chromebooks — but all refused. Comcast officials said that their networks were not engineered for broad public use. Hite said internet access remains a “critical infrastructure issue,” and if public schools require children to use the internet for educational purposes, that access should be free in the way that school meals are free to low-income families.