To put this into perspective: 20 million tests per day would mean testing every individual in the U.S. every two weeks or so. It is not clear how long it would take to accomplish this, even with a simple test such as blood pressure, much less with tests in limited supply and in high demand internationally, which require personal protective equipment to administer. This would be a greater-than-100-fold increase over our current daily testing numbers; we already have by far the most robust raw testing in the world and a per capita rate on par with most other countries. The report provides no explicit argument for why these numbers are necessary conditions to begin reopening society. And if followed strictly, they would effectively keep current lockdown procedures in place indefinitely.