Recommended treatment for kidney stones is dependent on the type, size and location of the stone. Simple treatment options include pain medication and increased fluid intake to help pass the kidney stone. Another option is extracorporeal shock wave Llithotripsy (ESWL), which uses shock waves that pass through your body to break up the stones. Ureteroscopy, a surgical option, involves passing a very thin telescope through the urinary tract to locate the stone for removal or to break it into smaller pieces. Another option is percutaneous nephrostolithotomy (PCNL), in which a telescope is placed through a puncture in the back into the kidney and the stone can be broken up and removed. It is rare to make a large skin incision to remove the stone.