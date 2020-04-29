These sentiments were echoed by the responders to a Facebook post I put up asking for parents of teens who were able to sleep later due to distance learning to detail what they were seeing at home. There were some grumblings about teens staying up too late playing video games. But, overall, parents described their teens as more alert, more excited and engaged in schoolwork, and less combative with their siblings. Many noted that their adolescents were waking up on their own for the first time in years. And many said they were fearing the worst for their teens’ mental health upon school closures and the order to stay home, but are instead surprised by how well their teens seemed to be faring mood-wise.