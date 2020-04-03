This unusual presentation can show in patients who are typically between ages 60 and 70. They may have balance problems and difficulty walking, and the symptoms can be easily confused with vertigo. And often those with painful orthopedic symptoms are assumed to be due to osteoarthritis of the joints affected. Many patients in this age group do have osteoarthritis, and therefore are often treated for that, while the lesser-known signs of Parkinson’s are ignored, and early diagnosis and therapy is delayed.