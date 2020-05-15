I’ve treated adults and children with Harm OCD, and the content of the thoughts is not nearly as important as the actions they take to reassure themselves that they won’t act on them. Unfortunately, the more they attempt to “prove” to themselves that they aren’t murderers, the more OCD raises doubts that maybe, just maybe, the only thing keeping them from acting on the thoughts are the precautions they take. OCD then convinces the sufferer that they are indeed evil, and therefore even more precautions are necessary to keep others safe.