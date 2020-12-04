HPS is an autosomal recessive disorder, meaning both parents need to be carriers of this gene for their child to get it. HPS causes oculocutaneous albinism (light hair and eyes, and eye problems), platelet pool problems (trouble with clotting that can mean nose bleeds) and the most serious complication, deposits of a wax-like substance called ceroid, that can, and usually does, cause major lung and kidney issues as patients get to middle age.