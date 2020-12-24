At this point, Streeper continued care with her oncology team, which now included blood cancer specialist Joanne E. Filicko-O’Hara, which worked to make sense of how this all might be related to her history of lymphoma. Together, the team made a plan that started with seeking guidance from a national expert in LCH, as it is such a rare disease, only occurring in one out of 200,000 children and one to two out of a million adults.