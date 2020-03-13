What she described was not so much a mechanical struggle, but a sense of terror as soon as she put food in her mouth. When I asked her to tell me more about her experience in the hospital, she was quick to say that her doctors had an unusually difficult time placing this NG tube, and how thankful she was to eventually have it removed. The tube had tangled in her throat twice, which caused her to gag, and feel as if she couldn’t breathe.