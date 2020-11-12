As a doctor I am conflicted. I want to prescribe the best possible medications for my patients but some of these drugs have become so expensive that many of my patients cannot afford them. Until laws are changed, options include going without the expensive, non-generic medication and using the best possible alternatives, utilizing websites like GoodRx (where the cost for Eliquis is still very pricey at $472 per month), or getting medications overseas (against federal law and accepting the risk of receiving possibly contaminated or fraudulent drugs). None of these are good options — the only way to fix the system is for the cost to come down.