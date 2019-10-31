Senator Bernie Sanders does not trust this idealized version of a market, so he would contemplate passing a law requiring employer giveback, effectively having the government set wages. That may be too much Democratic Socialism for our system to swallow. However, there is another reason for uncertainty. You will get back the average employer contribution toward insurance if you are the average employee, in terms of wages and health risk. What if you were young, with less seniority but great health? Then you did not cost the employer that much for your health benefits, so you would get back less than average in a wage bump. But if you were near age 60 and much more costly to insure, you might have taken a bigger cut in wages, so you should get back more money.