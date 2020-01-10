Primary dysmenorrhea, the most common type among adolescents, is pain associated with the menstrual cycle, such as cramps. Chemicals called prostaglandins are made in the lining of the uterus and cause the cramping pain. Prostaglandins increase in the lining of the uterus right before the menstrual cycle begins and on the first day of the menstrual cycle these levels are elevated. This is why cramping in the lower abdomen can start one to two days before the onset of the menstrual cycle and last for 24 to 48 hours. Levels of prostaglandins decrease each day of the menstrual cycle as the lining of the uterus is shed.