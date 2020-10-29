Start low and go slow: a medication for depression or anxiety in teens is started at low doses and the dose is increased slowly to reduce side effects. Frequent office visits are needed for the first month. It can take up to eight weeks to feel the benefit of the medication. Teens should be treated for at least six to 12 months to prevent relapse. When it is time to stop, it is important to taper slowly. Abruptly stopping may result in discontinuation syndrome which is mild but can cause headaches, nausea, and flu-like symptoms.