Finally, one of the most misunderstood types of OCD is the need for things to be “just right.” This can go unnoticed because perfectionism is often normalized and sometimes even praised in our culture. In the case of OCD, however, perfectionism becomes an impairment and can result in excessive tardiness, missed deadlines, or avoidance because a task or situation did not feel “just right.” Many individuals with OCD experience reluctance to seek help because they attribute their successes to this “thoroughness.” The irony, however, is that it often results in recurrent failures and incomplete tasks.